KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives $52.27 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.27.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KBH shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $29.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $47.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. KB Home has a 1 year low of $25.31 and a 1 year high of $55.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.67.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 108,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total transaction of $5,544,455.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,574 shares of company stock valued at $8,399,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

