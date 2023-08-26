Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Free Report) (TSE:KFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.67. The company has a market cap of $241.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of -0.33. Kingsway Financial Services has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

In related news, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $42,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,487,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,768,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Oakmont Capital Inc sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $42,857.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,487,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,768,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Paul Hannon sold 24,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $215,924.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,551,933 shares in the company, valued at $22,252,855.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,953 shares of company stock valued at $16,252 and sold 88,865 shares valued at $775,034. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4,215.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kingsway Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 67.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty and business services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Extended Warranty and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

