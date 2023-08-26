Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Rating Reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $29.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $24.00. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KSS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen raised shares of Kohl’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.58.

Kohl’s stock opened at $23.88 on Wednesday. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $17.89 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -196.08%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $910,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 22,113 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

