Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,504 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.37 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.73.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

