Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,075 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after purchasing an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after purchasing an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059,320 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $582,770,000 after purchasing an additional 66,006 shares during the last quarter. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $223.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.18. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The company has a market cap of $134.41 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

