Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $1.71 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,617,824,000 after purchasing an additional 308,580 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $917,270,000 after acquiring an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270,419 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $603,734,000 after acquiring an additional 88,255 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $584,131,000. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,855,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $442,619,000 after buying an additional 171,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $128.64 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

