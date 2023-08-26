Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $718,000 Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,308,000 after purchasing an additional 97,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $561,447,000 after buying an additional 35,605 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,005,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after buying an additional 220,616 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,041,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,186,000 after acquiring an additional 17,423 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total transaction of $87,963.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 11,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $2,594,661.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,925.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.13, for a total value of $87,963.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,570.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,271 shares of company stock valued at $6,680,555 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VRSK opened at $237.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.85 and its 200 day moving average is $207.94. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.94 and a 12-month high of $238.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

