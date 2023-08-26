Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,605 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.9% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,587,646 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $855,481,000 after buying an additional 295,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,865 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $711,828,000 after acquiring an additional 39,158 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,155,826 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $340,686,000 after acquiring an additional 206,718 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $326,580,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,100 shares of company stock worth $7,249,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $196.20 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $132.08 and a 1 year high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.99.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. Analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

