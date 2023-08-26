Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,362 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 30.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 101,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 962,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $31.86 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $26.59 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 36,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,263,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 565,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,500,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 15,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SYF

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.