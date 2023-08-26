Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $18,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lam Research by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total transaction of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,356,537.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total transaction of $1,153,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $505.00 to $725.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.47.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $660.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $653.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.40. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.82%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

