Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.41.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LTHM shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Livent from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Livent from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CICC Research upgraded shares of Livent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Livent from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTHM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Livent during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Livent in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Livent during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.90. Livent has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $36.38.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $235.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.00 million. Livent had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 26.79%. On average, research analysts predict that Livent will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

