Lowell Farms (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, August 30th

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, August 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30th.
Lowell Farms Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LOWLF opened at C$0.03 on Friday. Lowell Farms has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.
About Lowell Farms
