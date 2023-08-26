Lowell Farms (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, August 30th

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Free Report)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Wednesday, August 30th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30th.

Lowell Farms Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LOWLF opened at C$0.03 on Friday. Lowell Farms has a one year low of C$0.02 and a one year high of C$0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04.

About Lowell Farms

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Lowell 35s, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Humble Flower, and Original Pot Company brands.

