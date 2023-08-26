Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $230.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $234.89.

NYSE LOW opened at $223.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $225.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.40. The company has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $176.50 and a 1-year high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,075,327 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19,964.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,520,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497,594 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 450.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,556,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $511,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,245 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,089 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

