Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Given New $262.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LOW. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $234.89.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $223.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.40. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.7% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 73.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

