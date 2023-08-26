Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LOW. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.89.

LOW opened at $223.07 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.24 and a 200 day moving average of $211.40. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $130.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 58.56% and a net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $24.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,734 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $1,629,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 256,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $51,780,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

