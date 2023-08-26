LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,522 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $234.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.82. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LPLA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.67.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

