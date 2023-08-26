Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,764 shares during the quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Lucid Group by 67.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lucid Group by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lucid Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

LCID stock opened at $6.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.56. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a negative net margin of 337.97%. The firm had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund purchased 265,693,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $1,814,687,991.49. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,366,658,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,280,321.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 62.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on LCID. Citigroup cut their price target on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

