Lufax (NYSE:LU) Price Target Lowered to $1.70 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $1.90 to $1.70 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LU. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Lufax from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.88.

Get Lufax alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lufax

Lufax Price Performance

Lufax Cuts Dividend

Shares of LU opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. Lufax has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $4.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.039 per share. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Lufax’s payout ratio is currently 69.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lufax by 1,298.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,468,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,571,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433,557 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,422,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,711,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 201.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,218,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yunqi Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 130.1% in the second quarter. Yunqi Capital Ltd now owns 14,895,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,301,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,243 shares in the last quarter. 18.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lufax

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.