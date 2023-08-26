Lufax (NYSE:LU) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $1.60. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.53% from the company’s previous close.

LU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie raised shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lufax from $1.90 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lufax from $2.50 to $1.80 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Lufax from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

Get Lufax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Lufax

Lufax Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lufax

LU opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Lufax has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $4.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Lufax in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lufax

(Get Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.