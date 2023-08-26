Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $471.43.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total transaction of $834,869.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total transaction of $223,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,304.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $792,790,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 25.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 850.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 79,024 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MLM opened at $437.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $449.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $398.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $298.32 and a fifty-two week high of $463.41.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.32%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

