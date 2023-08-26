Matthew H. Peltz Sells 2,905,569 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Wendy’s Trading Down 0.7 %
NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56.
Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wendy’s Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Wendy’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
WEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.28.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEN
Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wendy’s
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- One of these 5 Pet Care Stocks Can Be the Next Short Squeeze
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks that Investors are Getting Wrong
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Retail Theft Rises: Two Ways For Investors To Beat Shrinkage
Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.