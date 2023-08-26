Matthew H. Peltz Sells 2,905,569 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889,297.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wendy’s Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ WEN opened at $20.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.42 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.24 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Wendy’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.50 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.28.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

