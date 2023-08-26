McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,360,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 610.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,573,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $414,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,700 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,663,063 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,816 shares during the period. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 929 shares in the company, valued at $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,605 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,461 shares of company stock worth $5,632,954 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.55.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $284.52 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.58 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $207.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $291.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.38.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

