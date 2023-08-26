M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 2,525 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. United Bank boosted its position in Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,581,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $629,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,008,604 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock opened at $180.48 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ecolab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.43.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

