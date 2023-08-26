M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 5,183 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 71.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,183 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 51.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Autoliv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Autoliv by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, Director Leif Johansson sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $1,060,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,089.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autoliv from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Autoliv from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Autoliv from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Autoliv Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $93.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average is $90.10. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $103.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.52. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.93%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

