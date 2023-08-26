M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 52,047 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,047 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.39% of AdvanSix worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth about $2,682,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AdvanSix by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 455,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after purchasing an additional 101,119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth $221,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 16.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AdvanSix from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AdvanSix stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $44.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.83.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $427.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.67 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 15.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from AdvanSix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.37%.

In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $117,625.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,207.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Achilles B. Kintiroglou sold 3,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $117,625.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,207.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of AdvanSix stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $37,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,005 shares of company stock worth $438,836. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

