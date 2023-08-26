M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 16.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $6,541,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,831,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,550,523.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 600,000 shares of company stock worth $39,088,000 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.7 %

K stock opened at $61.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.77. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $60.53 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 33.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 94.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

