M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 181 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,584 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $426,374,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 587,690 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $109,822,000 after purchasing an additional 358,113 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Autodesk by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,032,500 shares of the software company’s stock worth $192,943,000 after purchasing an additional 332,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Autodesk by 13.5% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,547,125 shares of the software company’s stock worth $530,210,000 after buying an additional 303,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Autodesk by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 740,243 shares of the software company’s stock worth $138,329,000 after buying an additional 252,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total value of $65,251.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,472 shares in the company, valued at $944,352.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Autodesk stock opened at $215.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.76 and a 200-day moving average of $204.36. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.61 and a 1 year high of $233.69.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 95.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADSK. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global cut Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADSK

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.