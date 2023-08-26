M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,731 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,669 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,396,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,831,000 after purchasing an additional 113,788 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Credicorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,370,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,941,000 after buying an additional 38,337 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Credicorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,715,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Credicorp by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,108,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,432,000 after buying an additional 489,238 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Credicorp by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,277,000 after acquiring an additional 212,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Credicorp Trading Up 0.2 %

BAP stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $118.33 and a 12 month high of $160.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.88 and its 200 day moving average is $138.96.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

