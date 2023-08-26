M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in AutoZone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,453.40 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,050.21 and a twelve month high of $2,750.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $2,480.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,508.82. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.67.

AutoZone last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $30.84 by $3.28. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $29.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.7 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof purchased 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,406.36 per share, with a total value of $522,180.12. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,586.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof bought 217 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2,406.36 per share, for a total transaction of $522,180.12. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 501 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,586.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 2,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,446.48, for a total value of $4,892,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock worth $21,414,854. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group raised shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. 92 Resources reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,716.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

