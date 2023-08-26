M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 837,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,655 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 34,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LUMN opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $11.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

