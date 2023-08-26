M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $340,000 Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 57.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 97,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 424,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,948,000 after buying an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of RY opened at $88.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.05 and its 200 day moving average is $96.24. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $1.019 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.92%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

