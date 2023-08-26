M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $122.66 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

