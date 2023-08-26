M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $769,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,207 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 74,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 332,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after purchasing an additional 29,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 634,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after buying an additional 199,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $373,173.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,327,919. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.85. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

