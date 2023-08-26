M&G Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 121.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,119 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in JD.com in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 15.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JD. Mizuho dropped their price target on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD.com has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

JD stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $31.57 and a one year high of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.49.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.44. JD.com had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

