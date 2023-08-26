M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $4.17 Million in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 115,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 189.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.56.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 12,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $513,110.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,210.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John M. Hairston sold 23,517 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,034,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,036,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,704 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,019 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HWC stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Hancock Whitney Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading

