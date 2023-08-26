M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,606 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,133,000. Entrust Global Partners L L C purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,437,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,582,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,551,000 after acquiring an additional 888,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Monday, August 7th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.64.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $69.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.75 and a 52 week high of $83.75.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.35%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

