M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 26.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,480,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,921,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $153.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.12 and a 200-day moving average of $163.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $145.30 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 32.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

