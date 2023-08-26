M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients during the first quarter worth about $74,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.64.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Darling Ingredients

In related news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,781.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, Director Gary W. Mize bought 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total transaction of $3,816,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,781.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

