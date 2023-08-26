M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 24.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,247,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,880,000 after acquiring an additional 979,824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 90.1% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,863,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,829,000 after buying an additional 883,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,725,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,111,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,526,000 after purchasing an additional 670,778 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,101 shares in the company, valued at $14,127,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NUE stock opened at $165.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.47 and a 200-day moving average of $156.04. The company has a market cap of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 14.81%. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 9.42%.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

