M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Progyny were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,372,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,792 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Progyny by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Progyny by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 67,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Progyny alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGNY shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Progyny from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Progyny in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $119,132,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $260,858,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $655,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,846,406.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Tpg Gp A, Llc sold 2,900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $119,132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,858,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,128,485 shares of company stock valued at $128,042,590. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Price Performance

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $37.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.49. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $45.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.12.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $279.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.91 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Free Report)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.