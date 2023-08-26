M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,637,000 after purchasing an additional 166,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after buying an additional 387,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after buying an additional 177,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KNX opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.60. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 8.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $73,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,377 shares of company stock worth $6,385,386. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

