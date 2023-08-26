M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Free Report) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,494 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mesoblast by 132.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,336 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

MESO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Mesoblast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Mesoblast from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair downgraded Mesoblast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

MESO opened at $1.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. Mesoblast Limited has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $5.12.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 1,043.64%. The business had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 million. Research analysts forecast that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases.

