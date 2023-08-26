M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 258 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco purchased a new position in PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PACCAR by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5,614.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $4,824,998.13. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,025,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 in the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCAR stock opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.58. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $90.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.51%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

