M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,309 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

Paychex Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $121.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.56 and its 200 day moving average is $113.41. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,208. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,289,533.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.