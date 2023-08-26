M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,263 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,263 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $111,100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,995 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 132.0% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,891,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,778 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 451.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,573,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 9,223.7% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 882,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,479,000 after acquiring an additional 872,655 shares in the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DELL stock opened at $56.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.82.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 149.49% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.06%.

In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dell Technologies news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $18,176,059.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,074.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $195,365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,965,841 shares of company stock worth $219,485,757. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DELL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

