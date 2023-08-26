MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) vs. Lufax (NYSE:LU) Head-To-Head Contrast

MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Free Report) and Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Lufax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MGT Capital Investments -1,249.32% N/A -449.78% Lufax 4.69% 2.20% 0.63%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MGT Capital Investments and Lufax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A Lufax 3 5 4 0 2.08

Earnings and Valuation

Lufax has a consensus price target of $1.88, suggesting a potential upside of 60.53%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

This table compares MGT Capital Investments and Lufax’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MGT Capital Investments $810,000.00 4.68 -$5.98 million N/A N/A Lufax $8.43 billion 0.32 $1.29 billion $0.13 9.00

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than MGT Capital Investments.

Risk & Volatility

MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lufax has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.3% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lufax beats MGT Capital Investments on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. It solves complex mathematical problems using custom designed and programmed application-specific integrated circuit computers. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

