Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Mizuho reissued their buy rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.29.

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $22.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.84. Arcus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.51% and a negative net margin of 235.99%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.93) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $243,094.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 394,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,623,958.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences, Inc. bought 1,010,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.26 per share, with a total value of $19,452,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,823,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,491,538.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $243,094.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 394,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,917. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 51.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

