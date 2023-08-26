Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $170.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIDU. Barclays upped their price target on Baidu from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Baidu from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their target price on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC increased their target price on Baidu from $165.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baidu has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.63.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $133.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.16 and a 200 day moving average of $138.25. Baidu has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $160.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Baidu by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP now owns 125,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,298,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Valliance Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,637,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 20.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Baidu by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 790,905 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $90,464,000 after acquiring an additional 210,213 shares during the period. 20.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

