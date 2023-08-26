Mizuho Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $71.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $60.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.88.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.92. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $34.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.42 million. BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 309.06% and a negative net margin of 19,549.52%. BioXcel Therapeutics’s revenue was up 45600.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 30,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total value of $646,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,510.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 62.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares during the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $200,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,611,000. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

