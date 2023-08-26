Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.72, for a total value of $788,992.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,722.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,831.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,246 shares of company stock valued at $5,247,256 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MOH opened at $319.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $256.19 and a 1 year high of $374.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $8.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 35.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.55 EPS. Analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

